FY2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

GNRC opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $147.36 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Generac by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Generac by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Generac by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

