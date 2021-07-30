FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

