GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.91 and last traded at $168.61. 20,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,302,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

