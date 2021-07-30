GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.91 and last traded at $168.61. 20,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,302,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of -2.14.
In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.