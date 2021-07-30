GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 487,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.