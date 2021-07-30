Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Up 26.5%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s share price was up 26.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMDMF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.