Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.