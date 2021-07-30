Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 4,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

