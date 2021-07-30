Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,903. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

