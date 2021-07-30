Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.34. 6,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.