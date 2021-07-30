Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

