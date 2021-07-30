Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,999. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

