Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $419.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac has a 1-year low of $147.36 and a 1-year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

