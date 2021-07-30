General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

General Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. 517,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,671,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

