Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 95,032 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

