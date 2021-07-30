Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,009 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $2,361,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

