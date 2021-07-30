Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.20 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

