Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

INSE opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

