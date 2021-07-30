Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,736 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CEMI stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

