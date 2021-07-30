Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 111,041 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

