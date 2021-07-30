George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNGRF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.13. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $104.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.