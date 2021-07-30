GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 35.6% in July

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.41. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $330,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

