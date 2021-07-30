Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Geron stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

