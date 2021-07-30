Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE GTY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 231,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Getty Realty
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.