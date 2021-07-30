Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 231,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

