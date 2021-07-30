GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$48.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

