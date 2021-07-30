GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

