Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.80.

TSE GIL opened at C$42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.58. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$22.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

