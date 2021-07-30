Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $208,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 112.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,403,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion and a PE ratio of 116.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $184,238,971. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

