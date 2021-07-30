Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $230,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE CCL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

