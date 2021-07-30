Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

