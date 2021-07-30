GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,401.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a market cap of £71.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

