Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.