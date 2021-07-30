Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,142 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

