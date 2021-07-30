Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

