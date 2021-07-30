Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Denny’s worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.64 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $939.08 million, a P/E ratio of 183.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.