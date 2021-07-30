Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 136.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 758,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 419,946 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $4,201,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.