Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lantheus worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.