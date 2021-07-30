Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Seaboard worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 9.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Seaboard by 72.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,140.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,390.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

