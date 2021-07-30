Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 132,920 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

