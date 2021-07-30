Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EIGR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

