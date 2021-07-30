Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Good Works Acquisition worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.