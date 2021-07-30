Gordon Humphries Acquires 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £12,240 ($15,991.64).
LON JMI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 408 ($5.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.06. The company has a market capitalization of £318.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.
About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust
