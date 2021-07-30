Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.95. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

