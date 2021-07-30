Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.31. 50,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

