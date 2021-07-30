Gradient Investments LLC Has $35.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $35,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,223 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07.

