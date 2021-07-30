Gradient Investments LLC Has $80.52 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,531 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $80,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after buying an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after buying an additional 678,560 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,507. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

