Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,163 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

