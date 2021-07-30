Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.30. 33,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

