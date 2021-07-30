Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GROUF stock remained flat at $$17.26 during midday trading on Friday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

