Graham Co. (GHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 25th

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHM opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.