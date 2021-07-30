Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 1,055,752 shares trading hands.

GRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

